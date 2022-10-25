Abu Dhabi: Circus show, games, wellness sessions lined up as family-friendly event returns

Prizes will be given away to residents who will win in various games and challenges

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 7:55 PM

The Abu Dhabi Moments, a popular family-friendly community initiative, is set to return to the UAE capital next month — bringing a host of fun games, activities and special shows.

Kicking off at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City on November 11, it will be the initiative's first comeback edition since its launch in 2019. This year, it will cover several locations across the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions until December.

During the launch days from November 11 to 13, families and children will be treated to endless fun from 4pm to 11pm with inflatable play areas, bouncy balls, trampolines, basketball, and a game of snakes and ladders.

Those who are looking for challenges can try the water maze and big ballers. Special shows are also lined up — from a bubble show to face painting, tic tac toe, balloon hurricane, balloon twister, a circus show and sway pole.

There will also be wellness sessions and stage productions like Alice in Wonderland and Aladdin.

A number of entertaining, recreational, sporting and interactive events will be held for all members of the community. Prizes will be given away to winners who are going to participate in the games.

Organised by the Department of Community Development, in cooperation with various entities in the emirate, the initiative aims to strengthen community ties by encouraging participation in a series of inclusive events and activities, inspiring cultural and social integration and invoking a spirit of enjoyment through games and entertainment.

All these contribute to building a tight-knit and happy community by establishing social connections between citizens, and residents enhancing the quality of life of the Abu Dhabi community.

Other locations across the emirate are Al Jahili Park in Al Ain City, Mussafah Area in Abu Dhabi city, Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park in Abu Dhabi City, Capital Park in Abu Dhabi City downtown and Al Dhannah City in Al Dhafra region.

