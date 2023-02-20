6 murals, 9 outdoor installations: Dubai announces dates of Sikka Art and Design Festival 2023

Over 188 UAE, GCC-based creatives are participating, all of whom worked to develop and draw inspiration from the festival's theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 7:46 PM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has begun the countdown to the launch of the 11th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival from February 24 to March 5, at the heart of Old Dubai in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The festival, which falls under the umbrella of Dubai Art Season, is a key pillar of Dubai's creative scene.

This year, Sikka presents a variety of art projects and performances, which will be displayed across 13 houses, each of which is showcasing different types of art, installations, digital pieces, and various interactive spaces, including Sikka House; Khaleeji House; Bait Al Film; Digital Arts House; Photography House; Bait Al Khazaf; and Talli House.

This year, the festival will also showcase six murals and nine outdoor installations, in addition to holding over 100 panels, talks and workshops highlighting the developments of the arts sector and its global trends, as well as variety of cinema, music and entertainment activities and performances. The various poetry evenings that are also to be held in this inspiring atmosphere reflect Dubai's creative potential.

Noor Khalfan Al Roumi, Sikka Art & Design Festival Project Manager, said: “The festival provides a unique platform for Emirati and UAE & GCC-based talents to showcase their creativity and artistic innovations at the heart of Old Dubai."

This year, over 188 Emirati and UAE & GCC-based creatives are participating in festival, all of whom worked to develop and draw inspiration from the festival's theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path.’

Noor Khalfan Al Roumi

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children is also participating in this year’s edition, presenting a programme rich in activities and training workshops in cooperation with a group of talented artists. This participation is aimed at promoting culture among children and motivating them to unleash their creativity and develop their artistic abilities and talents.

Dubai Culture will work in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to provide a set of options and alternatives that facilitate public access to the festival, where they can use public transportation, like buses and the metro, noting that the activities start at 5 until 11 p.m. on all weekdays, while during the weekend it will run from 4 p.m. until midnight.

