3-day super sale in Dubai: Prizes, rewards announced

Residents will have a chance to save up to 90 per cent on a variety of items

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 4:46 PM

Shoppers will have the chance to win a range of prizes and cashback offers during Dubai's three-day super sale from May 27 to 29.

Cashback offers

Those who spend Dh1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall will get 10 per cent cashback on their gift card. Residents can also receive 20 per cent cashback on all purchases when they shop between 11am and noon or 10pm and 11pm.

Enter the daily draw for a chance to win up to Dh2,500 in gift cards. Thirty lucky shoppers will be selected across the three days.

Win 1 million SHARE points

Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members stand a chance to win 1 million SHARE points, equivalent to Dh100,000. Members simply need to scan receipts of a single or cumulative purchase of a minimum of Dh300, inclusive of Carrefour spends, in the SHARE app. This will automatically enter shoppers into a draw.

The event will be offered at Majid Al Futtaim malls, such as City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Al Shindagha, My City Centre Al Barsha, and City Centre Me’aisem. The winner will be announced on June 6.

The city-wide event will take place across all of Dubai’s key shopping malls, including: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Me’aisem & My City Centre AL Barsha, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, The Ranches Souk, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah, The Outlet Village, Bluewaters, JBR, Al Seef, La Mer, City Walk 1 & 2, The Beach, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1 & 2, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, and Gate Avenue at DIFC.