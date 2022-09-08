World leaders react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96

Thu 8 Sep 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Leaders from across the globe are paying their tributes as the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here are some of the reactions pouring in:

British Prime Minister - Liz Truss

Speaking outside her Downing Street office and residence, Truss said the queen had been "a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons".

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her," she said.

First Minister of Scotland - Nicola Sturgeon

"The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family."

Pakistan President - Arif Alvi

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

Pakistan Prime Minister - Shehbaz Sharif

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK.

Indian Prime Minister - Narendra Modi

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

Spain's King Felipe

Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.

"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.

Israeli Prime Minister - Yair Lapid

"On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing," Lapid said on Twitter.

UN Secretary-General - Antonio Guterres

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

France President - Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hailed Queen Elizabeth II as "a friend of France... who marked her country and her century as never before", following the announcement of her death.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Canadian Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

Italian Prime Minister - Mario Draghi

"Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations."

Ukrainian President - Volodymyr Zelensky

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Czech Prime Minister - Petr Fiala

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth."

