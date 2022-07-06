Woman stabbed to death at Swedish political festival

President issues warning aimed at Kyiv and Western allies
Europe3 days ago
A woman was stabbed to death on the Swedish island of Gotland, police said on Wednesday, at an annual political jamboree ahead of the general election in just over two months.
Police said a man was taken in custody on the suspicion of murder but declined to give further details.
The political festival draws crowds of thousands as politicians hold speeches and mingle with voters and tourists.
