'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel dies at 70

The Booker Prize-winning writer has been credited with reenergising historical fiction

By AP Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 2:42 PM

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70.

Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends.

Mantel is credited with reenergising historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

More to follow.