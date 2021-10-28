What is the do-or die COP26 climate summit all about?

The summit starts in Glasgow on Sunday and will run for the next 13 days

By Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 12:40 PM

Some 25,000 people, including top world leaders and heads of states, are preparing to attend climate talks hosted by the United Nations (UN) in end-October. So, what’s the event all about and why does it matter.

Here are some FAQs:

Why is the summit called COP26?

A UN climate change conference is called COP, which is an acronym for the Conference Of Parties (CoP). So far, there have been 25 summits since 1992. The conference is now in its 26th round, hence the name COP26.

Where and when is the summit being held?

The summit is being held in Glasgow, Scotland. It will officially open on Sunday (October 31) and last for 13 days. The talks are scheduled to end at 6pm on Friday (November 12), but past experience shows they are likely to extend into Saturday and, perhaps, even to Sunday.

The United Kingdom (UK), as the host country, will chair the summit.

Why is COP26 so important?

It represents the first major test of the Paris agreement, which committed nearly 200 countries to holding global warming to well below two Celsius (C) degrees, ideally 1.5 C degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. It is also a key moment for governments to show they will deliver money promised to countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis and to consign fossil fuels to history. COP26 therefore is seen as a summit, which, will address that has and hasn’t been achieved since 2015 while also setting plans to reach the Paris Agreements targets

What will the talks revolve around?

Discussions will largely focus on whether the commitments made by countries to cut emissions will be enough to halt dangerous temperature rises and get the world on track to reaching net zero. Negotiators will also discuss plans to provide climate finance support to countries worst hit by the climate crisis and how to help countries adapt to climate change impacts.

Which world leaders will attend COP26?

Over 100 world leaders are expected to attend the conference in the first few days, but only a few names are widely known so far. These include US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Colombian President Ivan Duque, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

Who else is attending?

There are several big names in attendance, ranging from climate activists to cultural leaders. These include Sir David Attenborough, named as the COP26 People’s Advocate, Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and, UN secretary general António Guterres.

Which world leaders will be conspicuous by their absence?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Queen Elizabeth II will also not be attending COP26.

