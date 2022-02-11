Western allies vow swift sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine

Diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate, German govt. spokesman says.

Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 10:46 PM

Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron warned of "deep and swift" sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine, Berlin said Friday after a call between the allies.

"The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman tweeted.

"All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe."