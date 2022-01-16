West, Russia on 'totally different tracks' on Ukraine tensions: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin’s government has reportedly massed tens of thousands of military troops along the Russian border
Europe1 week ago
The West and Russia are on "totally different tracks" despite a week of intense diplomacy targeting tensions over Ukraine and Eastern European security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN.
"There are some understandings between us. But in general, in principle, we can now say that we are staying on different tracks, on totally different tracks. And this is not good. This is disturbing," Peskov told the US channel.
Russia stands accused of having massed some 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, as it seeks a commitment from the West that the pro-EU former Soviet state will never join NATO.
Senior Russian and US officials this week held talks in Geneva but there was no hint of any breakthrough, with Washington warning by the end of the week Moscow could stage a false flag operation within weeks to precipitate an invasion.
Russia has repeatedly been warned by Western powers of "massive" consequences were it to attack Ukraine again, although these would likely take the form of sanctions rather than any military riposte.
Asked about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, Peskov said any military action would be "madness."
"No one is threatening anyone with a military action. This will be just a madness to do that. But we'll be ready to take counter actions," he said.
He said Russia does not want "process for the sake of the process."
"We want to feel for the beginning the readiness to take into account our concerns. Right now, unfortunately, we fail to do that."
