'Vijay mama hi, it's Rishi': UK PM invites popular chef's uncle to Downing Street in viral video

Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 1:30 PM

The recently appointed Prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak, has been making waves online for being the first person of Indian origin to hold the position.

A video posted by popular Indian-origin chef Sanjay Raina has been going viral online, as Sunak invites the former's uncle to 10, Downing Street.

The video opens with Raina addressing an uncle of his, saying, "'Mama', I've got somebody to say hello to you."

The camera then pans to Sunak who enthusiastically responds and says, "Vijay 'mama', hi! It's Rishi. How're you?"

He then proceeds to invite the chef's uncle over to the iconic Downing Street address. "I hope you come here and come and meet me," the Prime Minister says, warmly.

He adds, "So, when you get here, chat to your nephew and ask him to bring you to Downing Street."

Raina, has captioned the now popular video with a phrase in Hindi, 'Visa on arrival ab pakka' (Visa on arrival is definite). The chef hinted at the current visa issue in the UK with the simple phrase.

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year. Sunak, the UK’s first leader of colour, met at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss. In Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the monarch plays a ceremonial role in appointing government leaders.

Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — was selected as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday as it tries to stabilise the economy, and its own plunging popularity, after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.

