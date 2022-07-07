UK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM

British Conservative party to choose a new prime minister by early September

File photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 11:06 PM

Britain's Boris Johnson plans to continue as a member of parliament when he steps down as prime minister, one of his close aides said on Thursday.

Johnson announced earlier on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, but stay in the post until his successor was chosen.

"Good to hear the boss will carry on as an MP," James Duddridge, Johnson's parliamentary private secretary, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the British Conservative party intends to choose a new UK prime minister by early September, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing MPs with knowledge of the plans.