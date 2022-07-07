Ukraine's Zelensky calls UK PM, expresses 'sadness' at his departure

Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 8:23 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called Boris Johnson by telephone to express his "sadness" over the British leader's resignation as Conservative leader and impending departure as prime minister, Kyiv said.

"We all welcome this news with sadness. Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society which sympathises with you a lot," the presidency quoted Zelensky as saying, reiterating how grateful Ukrainians were for the British prime minister's support since the Russian invasion.

Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his government over 48 hours of frenzied political drama.

The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, he said, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity.

Johnson, 58, said he would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found.