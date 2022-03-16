Ukraine President Zelenskiy asks US Congress to help ‘protect our skies’

The children will be allowed to stay in the UK for 'as long as necessary'
Europe2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday urged the US Congress to provide more weapons to help his country fight off Russian air strikes.
Reacting to concerns by President Joe Biden and many US lawmakers that imposing a no-fly zone could escalate the conflict with Russia, Zelenskiy asked for more planes and air defence systems.
"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death," he told a meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate. "I need to protect our skies."
Zelenskiy's virtual address came a day after he made a plea to Canada's parliament for more Western sanctions on Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid a conflict that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Biden on Tuesday signed into law $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine to help it obtain more weaponry and for humanitarian assistance.
Biden was expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine later on Wednesday in remarks on US aid to the country, a White House official said. read more
ALSO READ:
Zelenskiy has sought in recent weeks to shore up support for his country in various speeches to foreign audiences, also including the European Parliament and the British Parliament.
Support for Ukraine is a rare instance in which Republicans and Democrats have aligned in a sharply divided Congress, with some lawmakers in both parties urging Biden to go further in helping Ukraine. There is some bipartisan support in Congress for rushing combat aircraft to Ukraine.
The children will be allowed to stay in the UK for 'as long as necessary'
Europe2 days ago
The new scheme will allow refugees to come to Britain even if they don't have family ties
Europe3 days ago
A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building
Europe1 week ago
She appeared smiling and laughing during her first in-person engagement since falling ill
Europe1 week ago
Prylypko was shot dead along with two others, the city said
Europe1 week ago
US chief diplomat Antony Blinken said Washington had seen “very credible reports” that Moscow had committed war crimes
Europe1 week ago
Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol
Europe1 week ago
Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country
Europe1 week ago