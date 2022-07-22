Ukraine grain exports could be unlocked in 'days', says Russia

I know salaries cover less and less and that it's difficult to get to the end of the month, the Prime Minister says
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday that conditions were in place to unlock grain exports from Ukraine in the "next few days" and promised Moscow would not take advantage of de-mined Ukrainian ports.
"Today we have all the prerequisites and all the solutions for this process to begin in the next few days," Shoigu said after signing a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments.
"We are talking not only about the beginning of the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, but also, of course, work on agricultural products, fertiliser from Russian ports," he said in televised remarks, adding that Russia formally pledged not to take advantage of de-mined Ukrainian ports.
Meanwhile, the UK government congratulated Turkey and the UN for brokering a deal to resume grain exports, but said the onus lay with Russia to honour its promises.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric attack on Ukraine has meant some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world are at risk of having nothing to eat," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
"Now this agreement must be implemented, and we will be watching to ensure Russia's actions match its words."
I know salaries cover less and less and that it's difficult to get to the end of the month, the Prime Minister says
The western city of Nantes in France recorded 42ºC, on Monday
Rishi Sunak wins the most support in the third round of voting with 115 votes
Scientists blame climate change; predict more frequent, intense episodes of extreme weather
Four-year-old Ukrainian girl was among 24 people killed on Thursday
Two huge blazes have forced the evacuation of 14,000 people
Health officials report hundreds of heat-related deaths
Authorities issue first-ever 'red' warning for extreme heat