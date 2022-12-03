Ukraine detains 8 over Banksy mural theft

The famous singer and wife of ex-president Sarkozy accuses the newspaper, Liberation, of flouting the presumption of innocence, ‘one of the foundations of our democracy’
Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs of a mural painted by elusive British street artist Banksy, the authorities said.
The stencil image of a person in a nightgown and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher next to the charred remains of a window in the town of Gostomel went missing on Friday, they said.
"A group of people tried to steal a Banksy mural. They cut out the work from the wall of a house destroyed by the Russians," Kyiv governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a post on Telegram late on Friday.
He attached the image of a gaping hole in the wall where the image once stood.
"Several people were detained on the spot," he said. "The image is in good condition and in the hands of the authorities."
Other works in the area thought also to be the work of Banksy are under police protection, he said.
Kyiv police chief Andriy Nebitov said "eight people had been identified" as possibly involved, and a preliminary inquiry had been opened into the matter.
"All were aged between 27 and 60 years old. They are residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy" some 200km southeast of the capital, he said.
Last month, Banksy posted an image of the stencil of a gymnast performing a handstand on the wall of a wrecked building in Borodyanka, another suburb of the capital.
He then posted a video of several more of his artworks, including the person in a gas mask holding the fire extinguisher.
Others included the portraits of a bearded man scrubbing up in a bathtub, and a young boy in a karate outfit slamming his adult opponent to the ground.
Together with towns such as Bucha and Irpin, Borodyanka and Gostomel were severely hit by Russian bombardment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The famous singer and wife of ex-president Sarkozy accuses the newspaper, Liberation, of flouting the presumption of innocence, ‘one of the foundations of our democracy’
Unless their vehicles are exempt, drivers entering the metropolitan area have to pay a daily charge of £12.50
The former conservative leader said of her departure from politics that it had been 'time for a new approach', due to a lack of progress by her government
Far from being rewarded for their efforts, the cost-of-living crisis has meant that they have had to take a real-term pay cut estimated at up to 20% since 2010
Prosecutors say it was part of a trove of material recently obtained from Italian financial police
Hinduja family with estimated wealth of £30.5 billion top the listing for eighth consecutive time
Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on the matter, and also that a majority of voters do not want a new referendum anytime soon
In a phone call after a missile exploded in Poland, Andrzej Duda explains its details to the pranksters and divulges his plans to request NATO consultations