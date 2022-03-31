Ukraine crisis: Russia bans top EU leadership from enetering country after sanctions

Troops say they are going to defend Russia
Europe5 days ago
Russia on Thursday said it will expand the list of EU figures banned from entering the country following Western sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.
Russia has been hit with a barrage of sanctions after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.
"The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Others include "high-ranking officials... as well as public figures and media workers who are personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inciting Russophobic sentiment and infringing the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population," the statement added.
The ministry said the EU delegation in Moscow had been informed, adding that "any hostile sanctions" from the EU and its members would elicit a "harsh response".
The sanctions target Russia's economy. There are also travel bans and asset freezes on a number of government figures, including President Vladimir Putin.
Troops say they are going to defend Russia
Europe5 days ago
Residents only allowed out to seek shelter if sirens go off
Europe5 days ago
Gurgaon in India will be one of the sites where the beacons will be lit on June 2
Europe5 days ago
Ukranian FM and defence minister make rare trip out of country to meet US President
Europe5 days ago
He made this statement at Qatar's Doha Forum
Europe5 days ago
Biden visited the country after forging a new set of measures with the EU
Europe6 days ago
Joe Biden and EU commission chief announce joint energy task force in Brussels.
Europe6 days ago
The president reiterated that France will not be 'co-belligerent' in the war
Europe6 days ago