UK: Will Camilla wear the Koh-i-Noor to King Charles III's coronation?

The famed diamond was with Queen Elizabeth II until she breathed her last, and has now been passed on to the Queen Consort

File photo

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:16 PM

The reins of the British monarchy have officially been passed to King Charles III after the Queen's demise last month. His coronation ceremony will be held on May 6, according to Buckingham Palace's official statement.

One question, however, that has garnered the most attention, is whether Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Koh-i-Noor to the ceremony.

According to a Page Six report, Camilla might opt out of wearing the controversial crown as it may cause an international upset. Experts predict that the Koh-i-Noor is unlikely to be seen at the ceremony.

The famed diamond was with Queen Elizabeth II until she breathed her last, and has now been passed down to Camilla, Queen Consort. The crown was worn by the Queen Mother at her coronation with husband King George VI in 1937.

Often touted as the most precious diamond in the world, the Koh-i-Noor weighs around 105.6 carats, and was found in India in the 14th century – specifically in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, during the reign of the Kaaktiya dynasty.

It was used as one eye of a deity in a Hindu temple in Warangal, after which Malik Kafoor, Alauddin Khilji's General, looted it. After being passed down to the many rulers of the Mughal Empire, Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh took possession of it in Lahore, following which he came to Punjab.

The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son Dileep Singh's rule.

Curently, the Koh-i-Noor is set in the Queen's crown, and is on display in the Tower of London's Jewel House where it is accessible to the public.

ALSO READ: