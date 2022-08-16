UK unemployment rate near 50-year lows, but wage values falling

He insisted that rival Truss' tax cuts would only benefit wealthier households
Britain's unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows, but wage values are falling at a record pace, with inflation at the highest level in decades, official data showed on Tuesday.
Unemployment stood at 3.8 per cent in the three months leading to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
This was unchanged, compared with the three months to the end of May.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said that although the latest data pointed to the number of job vacancies remaining "historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020", when the UK briefly exited a Covid-19 lockdown.
He added that excluding bonuses, real pay "is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001".
This situation is accompanied by UK inflation at a 40-year high of 9.4 per cent on surging energy and food prices.
The Bank of England is forecasting inflation to peak at just over 13 per cent in Britain this year, pushing its economy into recession.
The ONS publishes its latest inflation reading on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
He insisted that rival Truss' tax cuts would only benefit wealthier households
Davis had flown into the country after his release from a prison in Turkey
Russian attack prompted Lebanese buyer to cancel deal after the ship was already at sea
Moscow denies attack, says careless smoker might have caused ammunition at air base to catch fire
Health agency identifies 116 polioviruses from sewage samples
The country entered this system after its exit from three international bailouts, totalling more than €260 billion
Electricity capacity shortfall could total about a sixth of peak demand
Country aims to ship out 3 million tonnes of grain a month from its Black Sea ports