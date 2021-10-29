UK summons French envoy as fishing row escalates

The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19
Europe1 week ago
Britain on Thursday said it had summoned France's ambassador in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.
"We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve," said a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
"We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission."
As a next step, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss ordered French ambassador Catherine Colonna to be summoned.
"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," Truss tweeted.
ALSO READ:
>> Brexit: EU rejects UK fish offer but says deal still possible
>> Fishermen raise concerns over low returns
France is angry that some of its boats have not been granted rights to fish in British waters following Brexit.
It has warned that retaliatory measures would take effect starting November 2, including time-consuming customs and sanitary checks on all products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood.
France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune said his country had to use "the language of force" because "that's the only language this British government understands".
Johnson's office said the proposed French actions were "unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU's part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement or wider international law".
"We repeat that the government has granted 98 per cent of licence applications from EU vessels to fish in the UK's waters and, as has consistently been made clear, will consider any further evidence on the remainder," the statement said.
In a bid to defuse tensions, France's prime minister said Thursday that he was ready for talks with Britain but insisted that London honour its post-Brexit commitments.
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19
Europe1 week ago
The country is on FATF's grey list of countries and is under increased monitoring.
Europe1 week ago
Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.
Europe1 week ago
Move aims to save 'imploding' economy by injecting liquidity into households
Europe1 week ago
"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel," her assistant private secretary wrote in a letter.
Europe1 week ago
The dispute marks the latest deterioration in East-West ties that are already at post-Cold War lows.
Europe1 week ago
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago