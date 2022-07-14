UK: Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in leadership contest

Several possible successors are seen as frontrunners, there is no clear favourite
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.
Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated with 27 votes.
Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat received 32 votes and Kemi Badenoch received 49 votes.
ALSO READ:
Several possible successors are seen as frontrunners, there is no clear favourite
She says she has a "clear vision" of where the country needs to be
Strike destroys 3 buildings in residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar
He says that this rotation is part of a normal practice
He plans to rebuild and grow struggling economy
Nearly 10 candidates are expected to be in the fray for post
Social Democratic Party condemns act, alerts parliamentary police
Disdain for the British government runs deep as post-Brexit deals were not honoured