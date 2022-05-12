UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

The Union's foreign policy chief said that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse
Europe5 days ago
British police said on Thursday that they had recommended that more than 100 fines should be issued as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking in gatherings held in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office,” a police statement said.
Police said the investigation remains live.
