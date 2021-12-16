UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie announce name of new daughter

They chose a name linked to both their families

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 7:16 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 7:20 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have named their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, choosing names linked to both of their families.

Carrie Johnson said that Romy was chosen after her aunt, Rosemary, while Iris was from the Greek, meaning rainbow, and Charlotte was the name of Boris Johnson’s mother who died in September this year.

“Welcome to the world darling Romy,” Carrie Johnson said on a private social media message, of her daughter who was born at a London hospital on December 9.

Romy is the couple’s second child together, after their son Wilfred was born in April 2020. The prime minister and Carrie Johnson, 33, who was his Conservative Party’s spokeswoman, were married in May this year.

ALSO READ:

Boris Johnson, 57, has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.