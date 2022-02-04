UK PM Johnson 'taking charge' of Downing Street team after lockdown party row, says minister

Parties urge him to carry on after week of fruitless voting.
Europe5 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, Business and Energy Secretary Greg Hands said on Friday.
Johnson is fighting to shore up his premiership in the face of growing anger over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns and questions about Johnson's often chaotic style of leadership.
Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would not have made Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's worst sex offenders.
Asked what was going on in Downing Street, Johnson's residence and office, Hands told Sky: "Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted."
ALSO READ:
"This is the prime minister taking charge," Hands said. He could not say who would be replacing Johnson's chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, who resigned on Thursday.
Johnson pledged to change his leadership style after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings held at his Downing Street office and residence condemned "serious failures of leadership".
Parties urge him to carry on after week of fruitless voting.
Europe5 days ago
Romania is a high tension zone, French Defence Minister says.
Europe5 days ago
The Russian president has blamed the internet for corrupting youth and fuelling street protests by political opponents
Europe5 days ago
Russia’s foreign ministry earlier said the sanction was a reciprocal penalty
Europe6 days ago
Police say the timing of report's release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team
Europe6 days ago
Jury trial convicts supermarket worker who was recruited as a hitman.
Europe6 days ago
Russian leader says he has no offensive plans.
Europe6 days ago
Fighter planes will patrol Lithuanian air space until April 1.
Europe6 days ago