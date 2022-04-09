UK PM Johnson says Putin reputation 'polluted' after Bucha killings

Russian troops camped around 20 km north of the twin cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, the capital of the Ukrainian controlled Donbas
Europe
The discovery of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns has "permanently polluted" Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv Saturday.
"What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government," Johnson said, standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnson became the latest European leader to visit Kyiv this weekend after the bodies were discovered in several towns from where the Russian army retreated.
Johnson praised Ukraine for "defying odds" and rebuffing a Russian offensive on Kyiv.
"The Russians believed Ukraine could be engulfed in a matter of days and that Kyiv would falls in hours to their armies," he said, referring to Western intelligence.
"How wrong they were."
The Ukrainian people have "shown the courage of a lion", he added.
"The world has found new heros and those heroes are the people of Ukraine."
After talks with Zelensky, Johnson vowed UK armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine.
Zelensky called on the West to follow the UK in providing military aide to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.
"Other Western democratic countries should follow the UK's example," Zelensky said after talks with Johnson.
