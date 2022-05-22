UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, says education minister

The Labour Party called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report

By Reuters Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 6:31 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of Covid-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson’s Downing Street office during Covid-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week.

“The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted,” Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.

Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign over the “partygate” scandal after it emerged that he and officials had broken stringent lockdown laws enacted by his government.