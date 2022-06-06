UK Conservative MPs begin vote of confidence in Boris Johnson

Tory MPs have two hours to cast their votes in Parliament

By Agencies Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 9:38 PM

UK Conservative Party's confidence vote in their leader Boris Johnson is underway.

Tory MPs have Johnson's future as prime minister in their hands as they vote on whether to oust him as their leader in a confidence motion. They have two hours to cast their votes in Parliament, and the result will be announced an hour after that, at 9pm local time (Midnight UAE).

145 lawmakers back Johnson

At least 145 lawmakers from Conservative Party had publicly indicated support for Johnson ahead of the vote over his leadership on Monday, a Reuters tally showed.

A total of 180 votes would be enough to ensure he survives the leadership challenge. The ballot will be secret and there is no guarantee lawmakers will vote in line with their public statements.

Defiant Johnson

The beleaguered leader has spent months battling to maintain his grip on power after the “Partygate” controversy saw him become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.

If he loses the evening vote, he must step down as Conservative leader, but can stay on as prime minister pending a party leadership election in the coming weeks.

Defiant Johnson, writing to his MPs, defended his record on delivering Brexit, fighting the Covid pandemic and supporting Ukraine.

At a meeting with Tory backbenchers shortly before the vote, supporters could be heard cheering and thumping their tables in approval.

A senior party source said Johnson had indicated tax cuts could be in the offing as Britain contends with its worst inflation crisis in generations.

But the scale of Tory disunity was exposed in a blistering resignation letter from Johnson’s “anti-corruption champion” John Penrose and another letter of protest from longtime ally Jesse Norman.

The prime minister’s rebuttals over “Partygate” were “grotesque”, Norman wrote, warning that the Tories risked losing the next general election, which is due by 2024.

Ex-cabinet member Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Johnson in the last leadership contest in 2019 and is expected to run again if he is deposed, confirmed he would vote against him.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, a snap poll by Opinium showed 59 percent of voters believe the Tories should ditch him as leader.

Among Conservative members, 42 percent want MPs to fire Johnson, according to another poll by YouGov.

Johnson was booed Friday by sections of an ardently patriotic crowd gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral, ahead of a religious service for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.