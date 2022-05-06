Two dead in shooting at Dutch care home

The Union will propose a phased-out ban on imports of Russian oil
Two people were shot dead and two wounded Friday at a “care farm” in the Netherlands for people with mental or social issues, police and local media said.
Dutch police said they arrested a man after the incident in Alblasserdam, overlooking the famed Kinderdijk windmills near Rotterdam, a Unesco world heritage site.
The dead were a 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, a police spokesman at the scene was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.
A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were seriously wounded.
“The suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized. The witnesses are taken care of, help is arranged for them. The investigation is underway,” Rotterdam police said on Twitter.
The male suspect has been known to police for several years as “confused and a nuisance”, several Dutch media reported.
The shooting happened at a farm where children, young people and adults with conditions such as autism and Alzheimer’s work with animals as a form of therapy, broadcaster NOS said.
Two air ambulances had landed at the scene and numerous emergency vehicles were stationed outside the farm, it said.
