Tuk-tuk goes to Europe: UK police hire three-wheeler to patrol local areas

Tuk-tuks, a very common mode of transport in Asia, are now gaining traction in Europe.
The BBC recently reported that Gwent Police in the UK have taken four such vehicles to patrol areas in Newport and Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire.
With a top speed of about 55kmph, the report said that police officers will use the three-wheeler to patrol parks, walkways, among others.
Police have said that these rickshaws will be used as a safe space where residents can report crimes, seek help and crime prevention advice.
Aside from police, other 'ambassadors' could also use these in order to make residents feel safer and deliver high visibility.
Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey has said to the pres: "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."
