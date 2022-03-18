Tennis star Roger Federer donates $500,000 for Ukrainian children

Roger Federer, "horrified" by the images from Ukraine, announced Friday that he is donating $500,000 through his foundation "to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," the tennis legend wrote in a tweet tagged with yellow and blue hearts and a dove.

"About 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it is a very critical time to provide access to education," wrote Federer. Miroslava and Roger Federer have twin girls born in 2009 and twin boys born in 2014.

"We would like to help them cope with this extremely traumatic experience."

He established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 to help disadvantaged children and said it "will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."