Tennis star Roger Federer donates $500,000 for Ukrainian children

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori's release came as the UK government repaid a long-standing debt over a cancelled defence contract
Europe1 day ago
Roger Federer, "horrified" by the images from Ukraine, announced Friday that he is donating $500,000 through his foundation "to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."
"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," the tennis legend wrote in a tweet tagged with yellow and blue hearts and a dove.
"About 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it is a very critical time to provide access to education," wrote Federer. Miroslava and Roger Federer have twin girls born in 2009 and twin boys born in 2014.
"We would like to help them cope with this extremely traumatic experience."
He established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 to help disadvantaged children and said it "will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori's release came as the UK government repaid a long-standing debt over a cancelled defence contract
Europe1 day ago
Spainish authorities recommended people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.
Europe1 day ago
“Most of our patients are on oxygen supply all the time. They can’t be cut off from the oxygen.”
Europe2 days ago
Zelensky asks for more planes and air defence systems.
Europe2 days ago
Visit organised in agreement with European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
Europe2 days ago
The Council of Europe had suspended Russia’s membership one day after the the war started
Europe3 days ago
Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.
Europe3 days ago
Fine against social media giant follows inquiry into 12 data breaches.
Europe3 days ago