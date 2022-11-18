Sweden confirms Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: Prosecutor

'The analyses conducted found traces of explosives on several foreign objects' found at the sites of the blasts

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 1:49 PM

On Friday, Swedish officials confirmed that the September blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream gas pipelines (under the Baltic Sea) from Russia to Germany were acts of sabotage.

'The analyses conducted found traces of explosives on several foreign objects' found at the sites of the blasts, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist who is leading the preliminary investigation said in a statement.

ALSO READ: