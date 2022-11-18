Sweden confirms Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: Prosecutor

Ukrainian forces have been advancing on the city for weeks
On Friday, Swedish officials confirmed that the September blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream gas pipelines (under the Baltic Sea) from Russia to Germany were acts of sabotage.
'The analyses conducted found traces of explosives on several foreign objects' found at the sites of the blasts, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist who is leading the preliminary investigation said in a statement.
Williamson resigned from the government to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles
War has forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation, he says
Rome allowed 144 people including minors and the sick off the German-flagged Humanity 1, but 35 adult male migrants were refused permission to set foot on Italian soil, says charity
The stunt in Madrid is the latest increasingly daring action taken by the protesters to grab the headlines
The chopper ran into bad weather during its daily flying service
Police officers identify and hand over man to investigative authorities
Twelve people have been rescued so far, but authorities said as many as 68 people had been on board