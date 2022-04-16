Strong quake rocks southern Greece

Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who escaped
Europe1 day ago
A strong 5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday rocked Greece off the island of Kythera, the National Observatory of Athens said.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 8pm local time, was 46 kilometres (28 miles) west, southwest of the island which lies opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula, at a depth of 67 km.
There were no reports of victims or material damage.
Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological faultlines.
In October 2020, a quake registering 7.0 struck in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and Izmir in western Turkey, which bore the brunt with 114 deaths and more than 1,000 injured.
In Greece, two youths died on Samos.
Europe1 day ago
The couple also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle
Europe1 day ago
Ukrainian officials say their forces hit the vessel with missiles
Europe1 day ago
US President's comments draw immediate praise from Ukrainian President
Europe2 days ago
Presidential candidate calls for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia
Europe3 days ago
The whole-life sentence means he will never be eligible for parole
Europe3 days ago
Frontline is only 50 km away to the north, east and south of Kramatorsk - the army's main hub for its operations in the east
Europe3 days ago
Johnson is first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office
Europe4 days ago