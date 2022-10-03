Spain: 4 dead, 29 missing from boat rescued off Canary Islands

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had earlier called the votes organised by Moscow in the occupied Ukrainian regions 'a blatant violation of international law'
The bodies of four migrants, who died on the Atlantic Ocean in an inflatable dinghy with 34 people on board, and a survivor were brought to Spain's Canary Islands, the local maritime rescue service and an NGO said on Sunday.
"The ship Miguel de Cervantes has recovered the bodies of the four dead people found yesterday 150 miles southwest of Gran Canaria in a dinghy, from which a survivor was also rescued," the maritime rescue service said on Twitter.
The sole survivor was an "exhausted 27-year-old man" who was found by a cargo vessel on the dinghy alongside the bodies, according to tweets by Helena Maleno from Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish non-governmental organisation that monitors migratory flows.
The survivor, suffering from hypothermia, was flown to the island of Gran Canaria by helicopter on Saturday afternoon, a maritime rescue service spokesperson said on Monday.
"The rest of the victims, 29 in total, have been swallowed by the ocean," Maleno added. They had left from south of Laayoune in Western Sahara.
From Jan 1 to July 15, at least 9,308 people reached the Canary Islands from Western Africa, according to Spanish government figures – a 27,5 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2021.
ALSO READ:
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had earlier called the votes organised by Moscow in the occupied Ukrainian regions 'a blatant violation of international law'
On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm
The replacement process will take some time with the Royal Mint estimating there are some 27 billion coins bearing an effigy of the late queen
With costs high and energy supplies tight, Europe is rolling out relief programmes and plans to shake up electricity and natural gas markets
Russia recently released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after the intervention of Mohammed bin Salman
Her allies, Matteo Salvini's League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, lagged behind her
Protesters in Paris gather for the second day to express outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police
President Zelensky thanks Biden for supplying the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System