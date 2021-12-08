Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected as German chancellor

Scholz got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

By Reuters Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 1:28 PM

German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government which has vowed to boost green investment.

Scholz, 63, who served as vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's outgoing government, got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.