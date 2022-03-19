Russian attack a turning point for the world, says Boris Johnson

Medical student was killed during the shelling in Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s attack of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.”
But the British leader was accused by opponents of making a crass comparison by likening Ukraine’s fight against attack to the UK's exit from the European Union.
Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia.
“That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.
Johnson praised Ukrainians’ defence of their country, and added that it was also “the instinct” of people in the UK “to choose freedom.” As an example, he said British voters opted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU “because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”
Johnson helped lead the campaign for the UK to leave the bloc it joined in 1973. Britain’s departure, eventually completed in 2020, remains highly divisive.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, called Johnson “a national embarrassment.”
“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he said.
Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, said “voting in a free and fair referendum isn’t in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion.”
Barwell also pointed out that Ukraine has asked to join the EU.
Medical student was killed during the shelling in Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
White House press secretary says Biden will question Xi about Beijing's 'rhetorical support' of Putin
Europe1 day ago
Arkady Dvorkovich stepped down as chair of the Skolkovo Foundation
Europe1 day ago
The country has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
The missiles were launched from the Black Sea
Europe1 day ago
The 1995 interview discussed the breakdown of Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles
Europe2 days ago
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori's release came as the UK government repaid a long-standing debt over a cancelled defence contract
Europe2 days ago
Spainish authorities recommended people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.
Europe2 days ago