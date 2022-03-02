Russia-Ukraine crisis: UN General Assembly ‘demands’ Russia withdraw from Ukraine

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution

File photo

By AFP Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:40 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:42 PM

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow’s invasion by the global body charged with peace and security.

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution. China was among the 35 countries which abstained, while just five voted against it.

The resolution “deplores” the invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and condemns President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

ALSO READ: