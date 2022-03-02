Russia-Ukraine crisis: UN General Assembly ‘demands’ Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the attack began last week
Europe2 days ago
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow’s invasion by the global body charged with peace and security.
After more than two days of extraordinary debate, 141 out of 193 member states voted for the non-binding resolution. China was among the 35 countries which abstained, while just five voted against it.
The resolution “deplores” the invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and condemns President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.
ALSO READ:
Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the attack began last week
Europe2 days ago
Embassy advised Pakistanis in Kharkhiv to “take the first available train” to Ternopil since the trains are functioning
Europe2 days ago
The defence ministry spokesman also said that Russia has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine
Europe2 days ago
The hackers attempted to post YouTube videos from the accounts portraying Ukrainian troops as weakened
Europe2 days ago
“We’ve got to act together and we’ve got to do more," UK's PM Boris Johnson said.
Europe3 days ago
It was the third day since Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people
Europe4 days ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address a Nato meeting later in the day
Europe5 days ago
The sanctions would increase Russia's borrowing costs and raise inflation there
Europe5 days ago