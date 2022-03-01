Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK says evicting Moscow from UN Security Council among ‘all options’

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Facebook-owner Meta says military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign
The UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Tuesday.
“I think it’s something we want to discuss with the UN obviously,” the spokesman, who speaks on condition of anonymity, told reporters.
“There are the mechanisms in place for that which are well established,” he said, adding that Johnson had yet to stake out a position himself on the question.
“What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that.”
Britain is also one of the five permanent members alongside Russia, the United States, China and France.
The five are meant to guarantee international peace and security, but Russia stands accused of trashing the UN rulebook with its offensive on Ukraine.
