Russia says eight suspects arrested over Crimea bridge blasts

She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces
Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.
The attack was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.
ALSO READ:
She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces
Queen Margrethe II announced that the four children of her youngest son would no longer be able to use the titles after January 1
She was a passenger in a vehicle whose driver refused to stop when ordered to do so, and fired shots at officers
She explained that this had been done to allow the junior royals to lead more normal lives, while also trimming down the monarchy
The rule was originally put in place to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel
The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday is the first of its kind anywhere in the world
The sole survivor was an 'exhausted 27-year-old man' who was found on a dinghy alongside the bodies
Units are tasked with clearing areas around damaged critical infrastructure such as electricity cables, water and gas pipes