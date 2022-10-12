Russia says eight suspects arrested over Crimea bridge blasts

The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left a Ukranian port in August, transiting through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:23 AM

Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

The attack was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.

ALSO READ: