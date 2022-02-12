Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

Moscow sources said they feared 'possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries'

By AFP Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 2:30 PM

Russia said Saturday it has pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of “provocations” from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour.

“Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, responding to a media question on the subject.

