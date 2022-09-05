Russia blacklists Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

Both actors have expressed support for Ukraine and met with its president Volodymyr Zelensky

By AFP Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 7:47 PM

Russia said Monday it blacklisted 25 US citizens including Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, in response to sanctions from the United States.

Western capitals — including Washington — have slapped Russia with a slew of unprecedented sanctions over its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine.

Russia has already barred over a thousand US citizens from entering the country.

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement the new names were added in response to the "ever-expanding" US sanctions "against Russian citizens".

Apart from Stiller and Penn, who have both expressed support for Ukraine and met with its president Volodymyr Zelensky in June, the list also includes several US politicians.

Actor and Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

They are banned from entering Russia "on a permanent basis", the ministry said.

"The hostile actions of US authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed," the ministry said.

ALSO READ: