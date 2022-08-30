Remains of large dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Portugal

Energy-price spike sparks rise in grassroots protests; governments urged to cushion costs now or risk upheaval
Palaeontologists have been working away in a Portuguese backyard to unearth the remains of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe, according to researchers from the University of Lisbon.
Fossilised fragments of the dinosaur were first discovered in 2017 by a property owner in the city of Pombal in central Portugal, while doing construction work.
Earlier this month, Spanish and Portuguese palaeontologists worked on the site to unearth what they reckoned was a dinosaur that was about 25m long, and lived around 145 million years ago, the university's Faculty of Sciences department said.
The skeleton belonged to a sauropod — a group of plant-eating, four-legged species of dinosaurs, characterised by long necks and tails, the researchers said.
ALSO READ:
Energy-price spike sparks rise in grassroots protests; governments urged to cushion costs now or risk upheaval
Surge includes a 137,000 boost in number of combat personnel to 1.15 million
These include men known for their progressive views, as well as pastoral work, and hail from around the world
Lethal strike comes amid warnings of 'brutal strikes'
Pontiff warns of risk of nuclear catastrophe in the region
Owners of the restaurant admit they had 'no idea' who he was
In round 10, he pitched values like patriotism, family, hard work and service to build a better Britain
Equipment to include anti-aircraft systems, armed recovery vehicles, rocket-launchers and more