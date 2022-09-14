Queen Elizabeth's funeral guest list: World leaders, royals to attend
A host of dignitaries will be present at the final service of Britain's longest-reigning monarch on September 19
By Reuters
Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:39 PM
The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London on Monday, September 19, for which a host of world leaders, royalty, and other dignitaries have confirmed their attendance.
The following have said they will come to London.
Royal attendees
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
National leaders
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
- Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
