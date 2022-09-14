Queen Elizabeth's funeral guest list: World leaders, royals to attend

A host of dignitaries will be present at the final service of Britain's longest-reigning monarch on September 19

By Reuters Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:39 PM

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London on Monday, September 19, for which a host of world leaders, royalty, and other dignitaries have confirmed their attendance.

The following have said they will come to London.

Royal attendees

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

National leaders

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

