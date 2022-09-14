UAE

Queen Elizabeth's funeral guest list: World leaders, royals to attend

A host of dignitaries will be present at the final service of Britain's longest-reigning monarch on September 19

Photo: AFP
By Reuters

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:39 PM

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London on Monday, September 19, for which a host of world leaders, royalty, and other dignitaries have confirmed their attendance.

The following have said they will come to London.

Royal attendees

  • Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
  • King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
  • King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
  • King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
  • Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
  • Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
  • King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
  • King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

National leaders

  • Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
  • Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
  • Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
  • Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
  • Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
  • Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President
  • Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
  • Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
  • Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
  • Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister
  • Charles Michel, President of the European Council
  • Egils Levits, President of Latvia
  • Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
  • Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
  • Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
  • Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
  • Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland
  • Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
  • Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

