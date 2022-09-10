Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19

She never went to a public school and was never exposed to other students
The funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 10:00 GMT, England’s most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral.
“We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.
The 96-year-old monarch passed away at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, with all her immediate family by her side
She became the monarch upon the death of her father George VI in 1952
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96
It may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation
The late monarch was closely involved in public life since the end of the Second World War
He begins a new chapter for the royal family after the monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign
She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI