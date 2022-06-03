Putin says 'no problem' to export grain from Ukraine

Man arrested in Oslo on suspicion of taking part in a terror organisation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there was "no problem" to export grain from Ukraine, after Moscow's operation in Ukraine raised fears of a global food crisis.
"There is no problem to export grain from Ukraine," he said in a televised interview, saying it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even via central Europe.
Earlier, African Union head Macky Sall urged Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.
Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the 100th day of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
Sall asked Putin to "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theatre (of action), are victims on an economic level" of the conflict.
He said it was important to work together so that "everything that concerns food, grain, fertiliser is actually outside" of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
