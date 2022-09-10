Putin offers his 'sincerest congratulations' to Charles III

Russian president wishes new king "success and robust health"

Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered his "sincerest congratulations" to Britain's King Charles III after he was officially proclaimed monarch at a pomp-filled ceremony in London.

"Please receive my sincerest congratulations on your accession to the throne," Putin said in a telegram addressed to the new king, the Kremlin said. "I wish Your Majesty success, robust health and above all the best."

Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain's new king by the Accession Council earlier on Saturday in a history-laden ceremony following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old Charles officially took his vow as the new king, saying he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty".

Several hundred privy councillors including current Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors, Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir William all attended.