Putin offers his 'sincerest congratulations' to Charles III

The 96-year-old monarch passed away at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, with all her immediate family by her side
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered his "sincerest congratulations" to Britain's King Charles III after he was officially proclaimed monarch at a pomp-filled ceremony in London.
"Please receive my sincerest congratulations on your accession to the throne," Putin said in a telegram addressed to the new king, the Kremlin said. "I wish Your Majesty success, robust health and above all the best."
Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain's new king by the Accession Council earlier on Saturday in a history-laden ceremony following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old Charles officially took his vow as the new king, saying he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty".
Several hundred privy councillors including current Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors, Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir William all attended.
The 96-year-old monarch passed away at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, with all her immediate family by her side
She became the monarch upon the death of her father George VI in 1952
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96
It may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation
The late monarch was closely involved in public life since the end of the Second World War
He begins a new chapter for the royal family after the monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign
She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI
Several immediate family members, including all her children, had travelled to be by her side