Prince William seeks nominees for $1 million Earthshot prize

Almost one in five of the honours were awarded for coronavirus-related services
Europe5 days ago
Britain’s Prince William on Thursday appealed for innovators around the world to submit nominations for his Earthshot Prize, a competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change.
William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize in 2020 inspired by US President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged Americans to go to the moon by the end of the decade.
The prize, to be awarded to five winners every year until 2030, is billed as the most prestigious of its kind. Each winner will receive a grant of 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to develop and scale up their ideas.
This year’s prizes will go to projects aimed at “tipping point” issues where there are opportunities to create significant benefits over the next few years, the foundation said. These include personal transportation, agriculture that restores the environment, buildings designed to minimize pollution and energy use, and initiatives that extend the life of clothing, food and plastic products.
ALSO READ:
“I can’t wait to see what solutions the prize helps to champion this coming year,” William said in a statement. “In 2022, we are determined to go further by seeking even more nominations from every corner of the world, ensuring that we spotlight and scale the very best ideas and innovations that will put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come.”
Almost one in five of the honours were awarded for coronavirus-related services
Europe5 days ago
Duchess of Sussex had sued The Mail on Sunday for printing parts of a letter addressed to her father
Europe1 week ago
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou pays tribute to Papoulias for his role in World War Two
Europe1 week ago
The man is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon
Europe1 week ago
Sea-Watch 3 helped two inflatables that had run into trouble in the early hours of Christmas Day
Europe1 week ago
The government will gradually reduce the quota from 2023
Europe1 week ago
The measure is expected to come into effect early next year
Europe1 week ago
The former politician and his wife used insider knowledge of a national programme to cheat the system
Europe2 weeks ago