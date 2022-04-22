One dead, 27 missing after Moskva cruiser sinking, says Russian Defence Ministry

This is Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy

File photo

By AFP Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 11:45 PM

Russia said Friday that one crew member died and 27 went missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.