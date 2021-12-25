NGO rescues more than 270 people in central Mediterraean in Christmas operation

Missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound
Europe1 week ago
A German NGO said Saturday that one of its migrant rescue ships has picked up more than 270 people from the central Mediterranean Sea in three operations since Friday.
Sea Watch said on its Twitter account that its ship, Sea-Watch 3, helped two inflatables that had run into trouble in the early hours of Christmas Day.
The two dinghies were carrying around 100 and 80 people respectively and were rescued around 59 nautical miles (109 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, a spokesman told AFP.
Sea Watch said its team was now looking after around 270 people in all, after picking up 93 people in a wooden boat in international waters south of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Friday morning.
Sea-Watch 3 set out on its “Christmas rescue operation” on Thursday evening.
ALSO READ:
The rescue ship has been patrolling the sea off the Libyan coast since November 2017 and helping any vessels in distress.
Missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound
Europe1 week ago
Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown and should remain at home
Europe1 week ago
The explosion damaged at least another two buildings in the centre of town
Europe1 week ago
To avert a humanitarian crisis, the UK has doubled its aid to Afghanistan
Europe1 week ago
Doshi, 94, has influenced the direction of architecture in India and the region through his practice and teaching during his 70-year career, during which he built over 100 projects.
Europe2 weeks ago
High Court overturns lower court's ruling that WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile for US criminal justice system
Europe2 weeks ago
Scholz got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Europe2 weeks ago
Accusation comes amid fears that a Russian troop buildup near the border might indicate plans for an invasion
Europe2 weeks ago