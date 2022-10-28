Mysterious dead body found in Tehran-return plane at German airport

'He will do his best for the people': Infosys' Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak
A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft that arrived at the Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, German daily Bild reported.
The discovery was made by workers after the passengers of flight LH 601 had left the aircraft, and the A340 had been moved to a hangar for maintenance. The same flight scheduled for Friday has been cancelled, according to Lufthansa's website.
Lufthansa and the federal police declined to comment. The Frankfurt police was not immediately available for comment.
The incident comes amid widespread unrest in Iran, ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was detained by the republic's morality police for "improper attire", and died in police custody.
