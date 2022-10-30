Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies

India, Pakistan on cusp of history to share pride as Rishi Sunak likely to be first non-White British PM
Sunak’s grandparents originated from British India but their birthplace Gujranwala lies in modern day Pakistan's Punjab province
Mevlude Genc, who worked for reconcilition after five members of her family were killed in a racist attack that shook Germany in the early 1990s, has died.
Authorities in Northrhine-Westphalia state said on Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details.
Genc and her husband Durmus, who had immigrated from Turkey to Germany, lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece when far-right extremists set fire to their home in the western city of Solingen in 1993.
Four young Germans were later convicted of murder and attempted murder. They were sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison for the arson in which 17 people were also seriously injured.
The attack and others that occurred around the same period stoked international concerns about resurgent neo-Nazi sentiment following German unification in 1990. Many of the victims were Turkish immigrants who came to Germany as “guest workers” after World War II.
Despite her devastating loss, Genc appealed to Turks and Germans alike to overcome hatred and reach out to each other.
“The death of my family should open us up to be friends,” she said during a memorial ceremony shortly after the attack. “Let’s live together hand in hand.”
State governor Hendrick Wuest said Genc “embodied like few others the belief in the goodness of human beings.”
“Her legacy will live on,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with her family.”
Critics question whether he can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers under the combined weight of Covid, Brexit, Ukraine war and the policies of Liz Truss
He is set to face Labour leader Keir Starmer and other opposition lawmakers at his first weekly 'Prime Minister's Questions' from the House of Commons
This comes after former PM Liz Truss' spokesperson said last week that her successor would decide whether to proceed with a plan scheduled for October 31
The Ukrainian president says the leaders agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations
Sunak made history in 2020 when he lit Diwali candles outside 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK chancellor
Sunak joins a select club of Indian-origin legislators at the top of politics and government in Europe: Antonio Costa, Prime Minister in Portugal since 2015, and Leo Varadkar, currently the deputy head of government in Ireland
He assumes the post in a remarkable reversal of fortune, just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former PM Boris Johnson