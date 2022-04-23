Mariupol evacuation thwarted by Russian forces, city official says

Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant
Europe
An attempted Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol, where many remain trapped, was "thwarted" by Russian forces on Saturday, a city official said.
"The evacuation was thwarted," Mariupol city official Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at the evacuation meeting point announced by Kyiv, but Russian forces "dispersed" them.
He claimed others were told to board buses headed to places controlled by Russia.
Meanwhile, a Russian strike killed at least five people, including a baby, and wounded 18 others in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odessa on Saturday, Kyiv said, warning the toll would likely rise.
"Five Ukrainians killed and 18 wounded. And those are only the ones that we were able to find. It is likely that the death toll will be heavy," the head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.
"A three-month-old baby was among those killed."
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe